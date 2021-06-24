Cancel
Somerville, MA

5 Things To Do This Weekend, Including A Performance Installation And A Walking Tour

By Dianna Bell Twitter Tania Ralli
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning along the roads and trails throughout Greater Boston, I always wonder “What did this look back when…?” I love to imagine the farms that once existed in Somerville or what the historic homes looked like when they were first built. On Saturday, the West End Museum is offering a walking tour through time along the Middlesex Canal. (An event that really floats my boat! If you don’t quite get this lame attempt at a joke, you will after going on this tour.) If historical adventures aren’t your thing, there are a number of other ways to spend your time this weekend, from exploring a Juneteenth art exhibit to checking out the Roxbury International Film Festival.

