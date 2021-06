Mark 6:1-13 One cannot read the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ life without having a deep sense of longing and wonderment about what was going on with Jesus in those years between childhood and age thirty. These years that are lost to history have been the source of much speculation. Some speculate that Joseph died and left Mary with a house full of children, of whom Jesus was the eldest, and that Jesus’ young manhood was spent supporting his mother and siblings. In the absence of any hard historical facts, this is certainly a reasonable supposition. No situation could have been more human for the Son of God than to have had the responsibility for the care of his mother and a house full of small children. Perhaps this is where Jesus developed his profound sensitivity about little children. Whatever may have happened during those years must have been preparation for what was to come. They were not wasted years, for in the “fullness of time” the signal came to Jesus that “now is the time.”