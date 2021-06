The offseason in the NFL has been dominated about where quarterbacks are going to go or whether they would be traded. Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson have been in the headlines and of course the last couple of months, it has been all about Aaron Rodgers and what he may do with the beef he has with the Green Bay Packers. Nicole Briscoe is a Wisconsin native and has a solution to the situation with Rodgers which you can listen to above. In a nutshell, Briscoe suggests the two come to an agreement on a one year deal with a clause in there that would be best for both worlds. Make sure to listen to the fun conversation for more on that resolution as well as her take on the Bucks, the sticky stuff and her sleep schedule!