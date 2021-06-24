Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple looks to China to bolster its growing ad business

By Luke Dormehl
Cult of Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple this week launched its App Store search advertising business in mainland China, five years after it arrived in the United States. Called Apple Search Ads, the targeted ads feature works similar to Google ads by letting developers bid to get advertising space for certain keywords. Debuting Apple Search Ads...

www.cultofmac.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Advertising#Online Advertising#Google Ads#Non Chinese#Techcrunch#Apple Search Ads#Wfoe#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Evercore: While China’s smartphone market slows, Apple’s share grows

From a note to clients by analyst Amit Daryanani that landed on my desktop Wednesday. ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: May smartphone data points to an overall slowdown in the smartphone market for the month though is a stronger data point for AAPL. The smartphone data suggests iPhone units were up +35% y/y in the month of May (+37% m/m). We would add that while this month’s overall results mark continued deceleration from the steep growth trajectory seen in smartphones in January to March, those three months of shipments were up an impressive 102% vs. the same three month period in 2020, pointing to more durable broad-based strength and suggesting the slowdown in April and May more likely constitutes a pause than the beginning of a longer-term slump. Taking a broader look at the overall smartphone market in China, the data shows deceleration as shipments shrunk by -30.7% y/y and -16.3% m/m. The data set includes shipments broken down by domestic vs. multi-national companies. Apple accounts for greater than 90% of the multinational (MNC) shipments, so it serves as a reasonable proxy now that shipment data is no longer broken down by operating system. In Apple’s Mar-qtr print, we saw the company achieve 67% growth in iPhones, and the monetization narrative that is now just starting to take hold could drive sizable upside. ...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

CHINA CONSUMPTION, INVESTMENT EXPECTED TO GROW IN MAY

China consumption, investment expected to grow in May. Investments are expected to maintain fast growth momentum. Fixed-asset investment in the first five months to grow at around 18 percent year on year. China's central bank pumped cash into the financial system through open market operations.
Technologyakiit.com

Why Is ‘Tech Giant’ Apple Lowering Its Walled Garden for China but Not for the US?

(Akiit.com) Earlier this month, The New York Times reported on Apple’s dealings with China. In it, the Times found that China’s President, Xi Jinping, is increasingly exerting influence over the tech behemoth, especially as it relates to Apple’s functions and protocols oriented towards maintaining the integrity of its customers’ privacy and encryption. Congress needs to find out how many functions Apple degraded to do business in mainland China and to what extent those degradations hurt American consumers.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Mapping China's growing global influence

As of 1980, China was the most influential player in just one country: Albania. Now, China is the leading power across most of sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia and is catching up to the U.S. in its own hemisphere. What we’re reading: That's according to a new report from the...
TechnologyMac Observer

This Man Warned Apple About China Years Ago

Apple hired Doug Guthrie in 2014 to help the company navigate China. But he warned executives of the growing power of Xi Jingping. Apple, more than any other company, has been vulnerable to the government’s harder line. As a result, over the past several years, Apple has made compromises in China that undercut the values its executives have put at the center of its brand. To placate the authorities and keep its global business running, Apple has put its Chinese customers’ data at risk and aided the Chinese government’s vast censorship operation.
Economytechinvestornews.com

NY Times: Apple’s bet on China

This is audio only, about 30 minutes long, but a fascinating look at the history of Apple and China. Lots of key moments in the relationship highlighted, starting with Steve Jobs and the birth of the relationship as China pitches Apple for the chance to manufacture the iPhone.? Read this on The Loop.
RetailPosted by
WWD

China, E-commerce Bolster Luxury Fur Sales in COVID-19 Year, Report Says

LONDON — Demand from Chinese consumers and retailers’ quick pivot to online sales helped to bolster the luxury fur business in 2020, despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research from the University of Copenhagen set to be released Thursday. The luxury fur business also remained...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Apple's Debt

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moved higher by 6.15% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Apple has. Based on Apple's balance sheet as of April 29, 2021, long-term debt is at $108.64 billion and current debt is at $13.00 billion, amounting to $121.64 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $38.47 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $83.18 billion.
TechnologyCarscoops

Apple iCar: From Revolution To Evolution, What Would Its Future Timeline Look Like?

Disclaimer: This article is a tongue-in-cheek, fanciful look at the history of the Apple iCar – if it were to exist. Recently we ran a story on Apple’s ‘Project Titan’ which, is believed to be the tech giant’s foray into the auto industry, along with a hypothetical illustration of the iCar itself. This got us thinking: what would the history of the iCar look like if its evolution followed other popular Apple products, chiefly the iPhone, but also its Mac lineup? Curiously intrigued? Hold onto your beers, and let’s creatively crystal ball-gaze at what might have been…
Cell Phonesdebatepost.com

Apple diversifies its production in India

The first iPhone XR models assembled by Foxconn in India are now available, Wall Street Journal reporter Newley Purnell confirmed with a photo of a model still packed posted on Twitter. Last April, Foxconn CEO Terry Gou officially confirmed that his company would start manufacturing iPhones in India as early as 2019. Apple already had small production lines in India thanks to its partner Wistron, but Until now, it was only about producing entry-level models (iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7) intended for the local market. With the iPhone XR, Apple is starting to move upmarket.
BusinessThe Drum

Global ad market projected to grow 14% in 2021

The trials and tribulations of recent years look to be firmly in the rearview mirror at last with a new media-centric report from Magna Advertising suggesting that global advertising will grow 14% to hit $657bn in 2021. The dramatic turnaround in fortunes follows a 2.5% contraction last year and represents...
Businesshuntscanlon.com

NEW LEADER TO HELP A SUCCESSFUL FAMILY-RUN MANUFACTURING BUSINESS GROW IN CHINA

Business insights from our IESF partners in China & The Netherlands. Bons & Evers, a Dutch family business of over 70 years, has been transforming to a reputable market leader of hot forging and machining of brass, copper and aluminum alloys. Their main goal is to supply top quality metal parts and components to automotive customers across the world. Bons & Evers established a state-of-the-art production equipment, machinery and technology production facility in the LingangFengxian Industrial Park China in 2017. IESF partners from China and the Netherlands worked together in searching the best suitable candidate for the position of CEO for this division in China. The main focus points for the newly appointed CEO are forming a complete local management team, achieving production capacities and sales revenue as well as account management of global key customers and newly developed local customers in the automotive Industry. IESF China completed the search within 4 weeks and Bons & Evers production facility is now fully operating since mid 2020. What were the main objectives and which difficulties the consultants came across? IESF talks to the two consultants in charge: Rachel Chen, from IESF China and Jan Willem Houtman, from IESF The Netherlands.
Apparelrli.uk.com

Ganni Grows in China

The Danish fashion brand is launching direct-to-consumer e-commerce in China with Tmall later this month. This new collaboration will give Ganni access to more than 800 million active and digital-first consumers on the platform and will allow Chinese consumers to experience the ‘full Ganni universe,” said the brand in a statement.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Apple gets musical in its new iPad YouTube ad

Apple has a new YouTube video aimed at showing iPad can be your next computer. Apple has a new, unlisted YouTube ad that's all about showing why an iPad could be your next computer. It isn't clear why the video is unlisted, but it was spied by one Twitter user over the weekend.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Apple to drive China revenues with search ad launch

The feature, called Apple Search Ads, lets developers bid on an advertising slot based on users’ keyword search in the App Store, similar to how Google search ads work. JPMorgan previously estimated the giant’s annual ad revenue could top $11 billion by 2025, though the forecast didn’t have a breakdown for the search ad business.
Economygasgoo.com

China PV sales to grow 10% this year: CAAM

Beijing (Gasgoo)- China’s new vehicle sales are expected to rise 6.5% this year when compared with 2020, higher than the 4% increase forecast made in January, Xu Haidong, deputy chief engineer of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said at the 11th China Auto Forum organized by the association.
BusinessWebProNews

EU Investigating Google’s Ad Business

On the heels of reports the EU was preparing to investigate Google’s ad business, the EU Commission has opened a formal investigation. Google has been facing investigations, antitrust inquiries and lawsuits with increasing frequency. The company recently settled with the French Competition Authority over how it operates its ad platform, and committed to making significant changes.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Lending Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | JP Morgan, Citigroup, Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China

The latest report released on Global Business Lending Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Business Lending Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Business Lending Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc & JP Morgan etc.
TechnologyBenzinga

Apple Looks To Widen China Revenue Streams With Launch Of Search Advertising Service

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to expand its revenue streams in China with the launch of its search advertising service this week, AppleInsider reported Wednesday. What Happened: Apple has launched the advertising platform called Apple Search Ads in mainland China, enabling developers and advertisers to have App Store ads presented to users in the region, as per the report.