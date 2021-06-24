Author Correction: Nanoscale bubble domains with polar topologies in bulk ferroelectrics

A Correction to this paper has been published: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-021-00725-w. In the version of this Article originally published, the following images were incorrect owing to the wrong representative images being selected from among images that had been acquired, processed and stored on the in vivo imaging system used in this work: Fig. 7a, top row, labelled ‘PBS’, and bottom row, labelled ‘Exo-T’; Fig. 8e, labelled ‘Exosome’; and Fig. 8g, all images in row 5 (‘Day 3’) and row 6 (‘Day 0’). The original and corrected versions of Figs. 7a, 8e and 8g are shown below. In addition, in the Methods section ‘In vivo imaging’, the following sentence has been amended to clarify that both luminance and fluorescence were recorded by the IVIS Spectrum in vivo imaging system: “At 1 h and 4 h after injection, the mice were anaesthetised with 10% chloral hydrate and recorded by IVIS Spectrum (PerkinElmer).” has been changed to “At 1 h and 4 h after injection, the mice were anaesthetized with 10% chloral hydrate. Luminance and fluorescence were then recorded by an IVIS Spectrum in vivo imaging system (PerkinElmer).” Furthermore, we wish to make clear that for the ‘Exosome’ group shown in the bottom row in Fig. 8a, the luminescence and fluorescence images labelled ‘Exosome’ and ‘1 h’ were taken for the same mouse 1 h after injection, thus the following sentence has been added to Fig. 8 caption: “In a, the luminescence and fluorescence images for the exosome group labelled ‘Exosome’ and ‘1 h’ correspond to the same mouse.” All versions of the Article have been corrected.