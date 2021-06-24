Vitamin D in body may predict your future death risks

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study, scientists found that the circulating vitamin D levels in the blood may be an effective predictor of future health risks in aging men.

The finding suggests the free, precursor form of vitamin D found circulating in the bloodstream is a more accurate predictor of future health and disease risk than total vitamin D.

The study is from University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium. One author is Dr. Leen Antonio.

Vitamin D deficiency is linked to multiple serious health conditions as people get older.

The problem is common in Europe, especially in elderly people. It has been linked to a higher risk for developing many aging-related diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and osteoporosis.

However, there are several forms, or metabolites, of vitamin D in the body but it is the total amount of these metabolites that are most often used to assess the vitamin D status of people.

The prohormone, 25-dihydroxyvitamin D is converted to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, which is considered the active form of vitamin D in our body.

More than 99% of all vitamin D metabolites in the blood are bound to proteins, so only a very small fraction is free to be biologically active.

In the study, the team examined whether the free metabolites of vitamin D were better health predictors, using data from 1,970 community-dwelling men, aged 40-79, between 2003 and 2005.

The levels of total and free metabolites of vitamin D were compared with their current health status. The team found the total levels of both free and bound vitamin D metabolites were linked to a higher risk of death.

However, only free 25-hydroxyvitamin D was predictive of future health problems and not free 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D.

These findings further suggest that vitamin D deficiency is linked to a negative impact on general health and can be predictive of a higher risk of death.

The team says most studies focus on the association between total 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and age-related disease and mortality.

As 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D is the active form of vitamin D in the body, it was possible it could have been a stronger predictor for disease and mortality.

It has also been debated if the total or free vitamin D levels should be measured.

The study now suggests that both total and free 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels are the better measures of future health risk in men.

