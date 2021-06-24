Sony Xperia 1 III pre-order start date announced, but still no release date

So going by the dates announced for the event, you may have been given the impression that E3 is officially over. And yet, you would be wrong. See, Gamespot’s E3 event, Play for All 2021, was actually held a day after E3 and apparently still had more announcements for us. Case in point, a release window for Recompile, the 3D metroidvania game from Dear Villagers and developers Phigames. First announced back in 2019, the game sees you playing as a rogue piece of code that has become semi-sentient and eventually uncovers more about the Mainframe that they reside in. As seen in the trailer below, the game will feature a healthy mix of platforming, combat, and even some hacking, with several different abilities to eventually learn and multiple endings to unlock based on your actions. As a bonus, it was also announced that post-rock musicians 65daysofstatic would be partnering with Phigames to help provide a guest track for the soundtrack. Recompile is set to arrive for the PC, PS5, and XSX this August, and stay tuned for news on the exact release date, likely in the next month so.