Sony Xperia 1 III pre-order start date announced, but still no release date

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
 4 days ago
When the Sony Xperia 1 III was announced in April 2021, a release date for the premium Sony phone wasn't provided, and while we somehow still don't have that date, we've finally been told when pre-orders begin. According to US retailer B&H, Xperia 1 III pre-orders begin July 1 -...

