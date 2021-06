US Senator Martin Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the Advancing the Clean Hydrogen Future Act of 2021 on Wednesday. “This legislation would establish a research, development, demonstration, and deployment program to reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of producing hydrogen using electrolyzers,” reads a note. The legislation would provide a five-year authorization that strengthens the US Department of Energy’s focus on hydrogen. Senator Heinrich said that New Mexico could become the nation’s center of excellence for clean hydrogen.