In a battle royale, a lot of factors come together to give you a wonderful experience. A high-speed Internet connection, low ping, a good mouse to provide an effective shooting grip. Along with this, the Field of Vision (or FoV) also plays an important role. Hence in games like Call of Duty Warzone, an intense battle royale gets a Field of Vision (FoV) slider, which helps to boost the performance of gamers in the game. For people who are not familiar with FoV, Field of Vision basically allows you to get a better view of the surrounding in which you are located. Henceforth, Field of Vision is an integral part of gaming, but till now, the Field of Vision slider remains exclusively with Call of Duty Warzone PC players.