Stress Tests, Jobless Claims, Bank of England - What's Moving Markets

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The Bank of England is due to hold its latest monetary policy meeting, the Fed’s bank stress tests are due, while crude and equity indices move higher. The latest U.S. jobless numbers are also due. Here's what's moving markets on Thursday, June 24th. 1. Fed stress tests. The...

www.investing.com
Person
Andy Haldane
#U S Economy#Stress Test#Economic Recovery#Uk#Investing Com#The Bank Of England#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of America#Bac Rrb#Citigroup#Goldman Sachs#Gs#Jpmorgan Chase#Jpm Rrb#Morgan Stanley#Wells Fargo#Wfc#Evercore Isi#Americans#Dow Jones
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD eyes a 61.8% Fibo retracement and then lower

AUD/USD is taking on the bear's commitments is a significant correction. All eyes will be on the RBA 6 July meeting as the month draws towards a close. AUD/USD ended the day flat on Friday at 0.7586 after ranging between 0.7579 and 0.7616 following a slide from the late European trade highs despite a softer greenback.
Marketsetftrends.com

Banks Passed the Fed’s Stress Test. What’s Next for Financial ETFs?

As was widely expected, major domestic banks passed the Federal Reserve’s most recent stress test, paving the way for the central bank to sign off on dividend increases and share repurchases. Shareholder rewards, often one of the primary reasons to embrace the financial services sector, could be to the benefit...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong above 110.80 amid higher US Treasury yields

USD/JPY pares losses and reclaims the 110.80 mark on Monday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Yen remains sidelined as economic growth is lagging behind its counterparts. After touching a multi-month high in the previous week, USD/JPY retreats towards 110.50 but manages to recover losses...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls After 3-4 Weeks Of Gains

The greenback had a tough week. It fell against most currencies. Our GDP-weighted currency index snapped a three-week drop, which ended an eight-week advance. The combination of a seemingly more hawkish Federal Reserve and position squaring around the expiration of futures and options had pushed the greenback dramatically higher and stretched the technical conditions. It had traded three standard deviations away from its 20-day moving average, for example, against several major currencies.
Businesswealthx.com

Dollar Off To Firm Start As U.S. Price Data Fail To Quell Inflation Worries

The dollar held firm on Monday after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did little to chip away investors’ conviction that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy if consumer price pressures continue to intensify. The dollar’s index against six other major currencies was steady at 91.793 , having recovered from Friday’s...
Businessactionforex.com

The US Federal Reserve And The ECB Continue To Actively Print Money. The Situation In The Financial Markets Remains Unchanged

The US Personal Consumption Price Index (PCE) excluding food and energy components increased 0.5% after rising 0.7% in April. The American economy is on the rise, but labor market data remains the weak link of this dynamics. With the gradual economy open, inflation has begun to slow, but some sectors are still struggling to recover. However, analysts are confident that the situation should improve significantly by the fall. Especially because the bipartisan infrastructure development bill for $1.2 trillion was adopted last week.
Marketsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Week Ahead: Upside Limited as RBA Holds Key to Higher Levels

- GBP/AUD holds 1.83, is well supported above 1.82. - But faces confinement in 1.83-1.84 range short-term. - As RBA looms over AUD, after BoE leaves GBP hanging. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7810-1.7940. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8290-1.8328. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an...
Marketspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Remains Flat Following BoE Meeting

The pound was hovering above the 1.39 level as the new week dawned, having lost ground against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England decided to leave the cost of borrowing and bond purchases untouched. The central bank voted unanimously to keep interest rates at a historic low of 0.1%, and an 8-1 vote confirmed that the total target stock of asset purchases would remain at £895 billion – Andy Haldane, the outgoing chief economist, was the only dissenting vote.
Businessbusinesshala.com

Bond Market’s Bears Undaunted by Post-Fed Shakeout of Short Bets

(Businesshala) — Bears in the Treasury market are proving steady on their bets on higher yields, even as the US government debt is on pace for its biggest quarterly profit since the pandemic hit early last year. . The Federal Reserve’s swift shift this month bet on a steeper yield...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Key Events In Developed Markets Next Week

After the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift, the US jobs report next week will be key for financial markets. US: Persistent inflation pressures but unstable labour supply. The coming week will be a big one for US data given the Federal Reserve has indicated it is now far more open to the idea of scaling back its policy stimulus measures. With inflation pressures looking set to remain elevated for longer than policymakers initially thought and the economy continuing to boom, the main disappointment is the slower than hoped for recovery in jobs. This will make the June US labour report the key focus for markets next week.
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Balance of Risks Appears Tilted to the Downside

Banxico’s rate hike surprise may help consolidate expectations that a tightening cycle has started. Positive risk-sentiment and an attractive carry are likely to benefit the Mexican peso. USD/MXN short-term bias points lower. There are not many of relevant risk events in Mexico’s economic calendar next week. The June manufacturing PMI,...
Businessbondbuyer.com

Fed’s Rosengren says 2022 rate hike in play as job market heals

The Federal Reserve might consider an interest-rate hike from near zero as soon as late 2022 as the labor market reaches full employment and inflation is at the central bank’s goal, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said. “The criteria is that we have a sustainable inflation rate,...
Businessdawsoncountyjournal.com

Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Hit with Dovish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of NFP Report

The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to retain the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as a slew of Fed officials endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the Greenback as employment is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month.