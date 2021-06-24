Tyson Fury: I'm Gonna Run Over Wilder As If I'm An 18-Wheeler And He's A Human Being
Tyson Fury wasn’t worried about giving away his game plan. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion told Deontay Wilder and everyone else exactly what he was going to do before their rematch. Most people didn’t believe Fury when he said he’d take the fight to boxing’s most dangerous puncher and knock him out, yet the 6-feet-9, 270-pound Fury overwhelmed Wilder with pressure and physicality, dropped him twice and stopped the former champion in the seventh round of a stunningly one-sided bout.www.boxingscene.com