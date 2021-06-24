Cancel
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury: I'm Gonna Run Over Wilder As If I'm An 18-Wheeler And He's A Human Being

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Fury wasn’t worried about giving away his game plan. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion told Deontay Wilder and everyone else exactly what he was going to do before their rematch. Most people didn’t believe Fury when he said he’d take the fight to boxing’s most dangerous puncher and knock him out, yet the 6-feet-9, 270-pound Fury overwhelmed Wilder with pressure and physicality, dropped him twice and stopped the former champion in the seventh round of a stunningly one-sided bout.

Deontay Wilder
Malik Scott
Tyson Fury
Mark Breland
