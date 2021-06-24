Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kailua, HI

Alii Drive condo heads to contested case hearing

West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposal to build a five-story condominium on Alii Drive is heading to a contested case hearing after three neighbors petitioned the Leeward Planning Commission. The quasi-judicial contested case hearing, the first in the county in more than three years, will be conducted by a hearing officer, who will submit findings and recommendations to the planning commission for a vote. First, however, the three petitioners and the applicant must agree on a mediator and try to work out their differences.

www.westhawaiitoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Kailua, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Business
Kailua, HI
Business
Kailua, HI
Real Estate
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
City
Kailua, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alii Drive#Native Hawaiian#Ala Ka La Condominium#Capri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...