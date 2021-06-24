Cancel
Keiki help save water

By West Hawaii Today Staff
West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Water Supply (DWS) on Wednesday announced the top artworks from the nearly 150 posters Hawaii Island schoolchildren entered in the Department’s third annual Keiki Water Conservation Poster Contest. Public and private school students attending kindergarten through fifth grade were invited to compete in the free contest promoting...

