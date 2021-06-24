Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Russia prepares export taxes on metals from Aug 1

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry has proposed imposing export taxes on ferrous metals like steel and base metals including nickel and aluminium between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, the minister told a government meeting on Thursday.

Moscow has been concerned about rising raw materials costs for its defence and construction industries as part of widespread attempts to keep domestic commodity prices stable, even though they are rising at a global level.

The finance ministry told the same meeting that it supports the economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov’s proposal.

The base tax rate will be 15% plus a specific tariff for each metal. The size of the tax for ferrous metals will be split into four price ranges depending on the product, Reshetnikov said.

The tax for nickel will be $2,321 per tonne, for copper $1,226 per tonne, and for aluminium $254 per tonne, he added.

Russia’s Nornickel is the world’s largest producer of refined nickel. Russia’s Rusal is the world’s largest aluminium producer outside China. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Base Metals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
China
Related
Health Serviceshot96.com

Russian healthcare group EMC to hold Moscow Exchange IPO

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday. Financial market sources last month told Reuters the company was considering an IPO as soon as this summer, and could raise around...
EconomyAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China state planner to investigate urea market after prices jump

(Updates with analyst comment, urea futures closing prices) BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it was launching an investigation into the urea market, after a surge in prices of the fertiliser. The probe is the latest action taken by the National Development and Reform Commission...
Politicsrock947.com

Russia to keep U.S. dollar in its forex reserves, central bank says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia plans to keep the U.S. dollar in its international forex reserves despite the general “de-dollarisation” of its financial system, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, speaking on Bloomberg TV. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Indonesia finmin unveils plans for major tax overhaul

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister on Monday laid out a government proposal for an overhaul of tax regulations, including introducing a programme to report undisclosed assets, bringing in a carbon tax and hiking the VAT rate. Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a meeting with parliament’s finance commission the...
Economydenversun.com

Malaysia's May exports surge 47.3 pct on robust E&E demand

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's exports in May soared 47.3 percent year on year to 92.31 billion ringgit (22.24 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed Monday. Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that the export growth was contributed mainly by the robust demand for...
BusinessForexTV.com

BoJ Summary: Inflation Likely To Rise In H2 2021

Japan’s inflation is likely to rise in the second half of 2021 as pent-up demand starts materializing, Bank of Japan policymakers said at the monetary policy meeting held on June 17 and 18. According to the summary of opinions, inflation is set to be around zero percent in the short...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fitch Solutions maintains Malaysian Ringgit 2021 and 2022 forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) on Monday maintained Malaysian ringgit 2021 and 2022 average exchange rate forecast at MYR4.15/USD (U.S. dollar) and MYR4.10/USD, respectively. The Fitch group unit said in a note that the short-term outlook for the ringgit has...
Marketskfgo.com

Russia to decline orders for OFZ bonds from U.S.-based clients

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s largest bourse, the Moscow Exchange, will decline orders to buy OFZ treasury bonds from clients registered in the United States, the Russian finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry said this decision was in response to U.S. sanctions that from June 14 bar U.S. investors from...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Nornickel sees impact of new export duties at $0.5 bln - RIA

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, majority shareholder in mining giant Nornickel , said on Monday that the impact of new duties on the company is expected at around $0.5 billion, the RIA news agency reported. Russia has introduced temporary new export taxes for steel products, nickel,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Trade curbs related to pandemic are falling: WTO

GENEVA, June 28 (Reuters) - G20 countries have repealed nearly half of the trade restrictions they introduced in response to the pandemic, a World Trade Organization report said on Monday. “While the report’s findings indicate trade-restrictive measures are coming down, G20 economies have more work to do to ensure the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU weekly cereal export/import figures not updated

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Latest weekly data on European Union cereal exports and imports was not available on the European Commission's website at the usual publication time of 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday. A document posted by the Commission dated June 28 contained figures already published last Monday...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia files WTO complaint against China over wine duties

GENEVA, June 28 (Reuters) - Australia has filed a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization over China's duties on bottled wine imports, the WTO confirmed on Monday. The dispute is the second that Canberra has launched at the global trade body against China amid growing tensions. The first, launched in December, is over China's barley import duties and is currently under consideration at the WTO.
Stockscryptopotato.com

The Head of Russia’s Central Bank: Crypto Is The Most Dangerous Investment Strategy

The prices of the digital assets are very volatile and investors are in real danger of losing their funds, says Elvira Nabiullina. Elvira Nabiullina – the Chief of Russia’s Central Bank – sounded a note of caution for investors to beware of the risks in the crypto market. She opined that digital assets are very volatile and warned investors to be wary of ”appalling” losses.