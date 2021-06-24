Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Adventure Landing set to close their Westside location

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adventure Landing’s Westside location is nearing its final ride.

“What are they going to get in there now?” Westside neighbor Kiarra Williams said. “There’s nothing to do.”

Court documents obtained by Action News Jax show the parent company, NRP Lease Holdings, LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2019. At the time court documents show Adventure Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of NRP, was in debt over $500,000.

NRP Holdings manages 13 parks in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Kansas, Ohio, Texas, and Missouri.

According to court documents the company says their struggles began in 2018 with bad weather across the area and saw revenue drop. In March of 2020, it says the pandemic forced a shut down and seriously hurt the business.

Action News Jax went to the office building to ask about the debt and the closing, we told the manager was not in the building, but an employee said the entire staff is aware of the closing and said it’s final day will be this Sunday.

Action News Jax has also tried calling and emailing the owner for comment but have not received a response.

More court documents show JB Fair MF, LLC purchased and acquired the Beach Blvd. property for development purposes. A lease agreement between the two says the the spot will be permitted to operate past October 31, 2021 and has until February 28 2022, to remove all property.

Westside neighbor Kiarra Williams lives across the street from the Blanding Blvd. location and said the community is going to miss it.

“I think its bad because, Adventure Landing is close for my community and other kids to keep them out of trouble,” she said.

