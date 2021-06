I saw this headline and I could not resist reading the article by the Moneyist on MarketWatch: “I bought a store for $80K. It quadrupled in value. My friend gave $7K for the purchase and $6.7K for repairs. Does he get back 4 times both investments?” I could not resist because it is so similar to the questions my law firm’s China lawyers regularly receive, from both existing and potential clients. Before I explain why this article is so relevant for China (really for any international business) I am going to explain a bit more about the article.