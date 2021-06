Like many stars, Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't like watching herself on the big screen, but there is still one movie she will revisit: Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums. During a 20th anniversary screening for the film as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, the Goop founder explained why that film remains so special to her. In a previous interview, Paltrow said she feels sick whenever she sees one of her films, but she feels very differently about the quirky 2001 comedy.