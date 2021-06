How much hot sauce is too much hot sauce? If you're not a fan of spicy foods, one bottle might be your answer. But if you're someone that proudly labels themselves a "chilihead," you could probably borrow the iconic line from "Mean Girls" for your response and say that "the limit does not exist." There's a seemingly endless number of hot sauces on the market these days, from your classic grocery store brands to the fancy, artisanal varieties, each of which brings with them a unique flavor and, of course, a different level of heat. Some are great over a bed of fluffy scrambled eggs in the morning and others do their best work when doused over a pile of crispy chicken wings, which is why keeping a stockpile of several different bottles in your pantry is key.