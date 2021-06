“♫…The sand and the sea, the rush of the waters…♫”. Friday evening service, July 23rd, 7 PM, Gulf Beach, Milford. Drive to the corner of Cherry St & Gulf St in Milford…turn left onto Gulf St…proceed till you arrive at the beach! (Set your GPS for #460, Gulf St) Look for us immediately on the right, alongside the inlet. Men’s Club members will welcome you and point to our makeshift “sanctuary” on the sand!