Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

As in Sports, The Tax World Can Be A Game of Inches

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou couldn’t have scripted a better Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA Championship. With a spot in the conference finals on the line, the Milwaukee Bucks were up 109-107. The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant got the ball, and with seconds remaining, pulled up with a spinning jumper near the three point line. One of the best shooters in the league—hitting a remarkable 40.2% of three point shots during the playoffs—it was no surprise to see Durant’s shot hit the net. What was a surprise is that Durant’s foot had been on the line, turning what appeared to be a winning three points into two points. The resulting overtime didn’t turn in the Nets’ favor and the team’s championship dreams ended.

news.bloomberglaw.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Abatement#Tax Bill#Business Tax#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Basketball
News Break
IRS
News Break
Sports
Related
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...