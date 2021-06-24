Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Local Beach And Park Named The Most Beautiful Place In The State

By Lou Russo
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of beautiful; places in Monmouth & Ocean Counties, so it may not come as a surprise to you that one of our local gems was named the most beautiful place in New Jersey by a national publication. You normally know the drill. You see the article,...

943thepoint.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Florida State
County
Ocean County, NJ
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Beach State Park#Economy#Garden State#The Most Beautiful#Monmouth Ocean Counties#Mesa Verde National Park#Most Unusual Home#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
94.3 The Point

What New Jerseyans bring to a BBQ

We're gonna need your help here. In a recent poll of what each state's residents would bring to a BBQ, TasteOfHome.com listed New Jersey folks as bringing "Jersey-style" hot dogs to a barbecue or cookout. The writer claims to be from North Jersey and is familiar with what "we" would...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

What’s The Number One Boardwalk In New Jersey?

If you're from Jersey, you're spending time at the boardwalk in the summer. It's just the way it is. It comes as naturally as raking leaves in the fall or putting up decorations for the holidays in the winter. It's a part of the natural cycle of our year and we love it. The question is, which boardwalk do we love the most? I asked around and got a few different answers.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Iconic And Memorable Manasquan Inlet Favorite On Market For Big Bucks

It's not just the picturesque views of the Manasquan River and Manasquan Inlet or the food or fare that make this establishment so special. It's the memories. Countless families have swung through after a day at Manasquan Beach or Seawatch Beach and ended the night nearby watching fireworks. Countless employees have spent their summers serving food, drink, and deserts while putting smiles on the faces of their customers. Countless memories have been made by, dare I say, millions of locals and tourists over the last 80 years. Now, this great business is up for sale and the price tag is equally memorable.
PoliticsPosted by
94.3 The Point

Everyday items now obsolete in New Jersey

Recently, my sister texted me a photo, saying: "Maybe you could do a blog about phones...(this one) obviously does not work." Before the cell phone, the pay phone was the only way to "reach out, reach out and touch someone" when you were "on the road." Pay phones used to...
EnvironmentPosted by
94.3 The Point

Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 28, 2021

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY 8 P.M. Heat index values up to 104 degrees...
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Unique! There’s A Brand New Hand Rolled Ice Cream Shop In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

My Friday was awesome... I need a drink! I kicked off the morning on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Lou & Shannon. It's always a treat getting to work with the Jersey Shore Morning Show. We literally sit on the boardwalk, talk on the radio, and laugh with listeners who stop by. You can't beat it! After wrapping things up on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I made my way to another legendary Jersey Shore boardwalk, the Seaside Heights boardwalk. I had the great pleasure of broadcasting LIVE with Bud Light at Beachcomer Bar & Grill. We were giving away tickets to Bud Light Beach in Atlantic City, which is the biggest Jersey Shore summer party! The setup at Beachcomer was sweet and I'm truly thankful I get to do what I love at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots.
Long Branch, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Fresh Off ‘Unruly Behavior’, Long Branch 4th Fireworks Postponed

Depending on who you ask or what you read, last weekend's events in Long Branch, New Jersey caused quite a stir. The Long Branch Office Of The Mayor said that "thousands of young people from all over the state gathered along the beachfront around Pier Village." They went on to say that there was "unruly behavior" and that "the crowd was eventually dispersed. The police arrested four individuals for disorderly persons offenses." Here we are just a few days later and the Office Of the Director of Public Safety made a surprising announcement.