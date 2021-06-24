Joy – Something we all want more of!
Enough people have said it — 2020 was one for the history books. In 2021, especially here in SWFL we have lots of things to be joyful about; our state is open for business, tourism is bouncing back, and people are going to more events and outings supporting our community, nonprofits and small businesses. In fact, a recent study by Comfort Keepers, the nation and SWFL’s leader in in-home care services for seniors, found that 63% of those in the Southeast United States believe 2021 will be filled with joy — that seeing family members (44%) brings Southeasterners more joy than traveling (41%) and over 40 percent want to “make an effort to attend as many events/get togethers as they can” since the pandemic.naples.floridaweekly.com