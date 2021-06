On June 9, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updated its policy guidance on the expedited treatment of pending petitions and applications. The new updates, now included in the USCIS Policy Manual, restore the ability for IRS-designated nonprofit organizations to request expedited service, when the request “is in furtherance of the cultural and social interests of the United States,” regardless of whether premium processing is available. Petitioners, regardless of tax status, may also request expedited processing in the following situations: