Public Health

Indonesia reports record daily rise of 20,574 coronavirus cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Thursday with 20,574 infections, taking the country’s total tally to 2,053,995 cases, according to data from the country’s health ministry. The data also showed there were 355 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 55,949....

