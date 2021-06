“I came here by road from Kathmandu, Nepal. It took five days to arrive at this place,” says Indra Kala Tamang, UNICEF Health Officer. Tamang is in Jumla — one of the most remote districts of Nepal's Karnali Province — to help ensure COVID-19 vaccinations run smoothly. The difficult geography in this region of Nepal means that after vaccines arrive in the country by air, many must then travel by road carried by porters on foot. Fresh off a deadly surge of coronavirus — the second to hit the country — Nepal knows that ensuring everyone gets the COVID-19 vaccine is the only way to end the suffering and the pandemic.