Google says in cloud partnership with India’s Jio in boost to 5G plans

A new professional intelligence report published by Stats and Reports with title “Global Mobile Commerce Market Report 2025” has the ability to help the decision makers in the most important market in the world that has played a significant important role in making a progressive impact on the global economy. The Global Mobile Commerce Market Report presents and showcases a vigorous vision of the global scenario in terms of market size, market potentials and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis of industry and key players. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Ericsson Inc., PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, Mopay Inc, Oxygen8, SAP, Amazon Inc., Apple Inc.