Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Google says in cloud partnership with India’s Jio in boost to 5G plans

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google is forging a cloud partnership with India’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, helping the country’s biggest wireless carrier with tech solutions for its enterprise and consumer offerings as it plans to launch 5G services. The tie-up lends Jio the expertise of a global tech...

kelo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Reliance Communications#Reuters#Alphabet Inc#Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd#Reliance Industries#Microsoft Corp#Qualcomm Inc#Intel Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Facebook
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Google
Related
Internetmobileworldlive.com

AWS bullish on mobile progress, unveils Swisscom deal

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Amazon Web Services (AWS) revealed it won a contract with Swisscom related to the build of the operator’s cloud-native 5G network, as the former’s incoming CEO claimed it was in talks with virtually every mobile provider in the world. During the event’s second keynote, incoming AWS...
Businesseverythingrf.com

Jio and Google Cloud Collaborate to Bring 5G to Enterprise and Customer Segments in India

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, and Google Cloud are embarking on a comprehensive, long-term strategic relationship with a goal of powering 5G in enterprise and consumer segments in India. In addition, Reliance will also take advantage of Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure thereby enabling its retail business to achieve better operational efficiency, modernize and scale for growth, and deliver better performance and experiences to customers.
Businessinvesting.com

With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica

BARCELONA (Reuters) - IBM (NYSE:IBM) will offer telecom operators Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) new services ranging from running 5G over a cloud platform to using artificial intelligence, the U.S. technology company said on Monday. Big technology players such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are vying for a share...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Qualcomm to work with more than 30 companies on faster 5G variant

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it expects to work with more than 30 carriers and telecommunications gear providers who have committed to using the faster variant of 5G networking technology. Fifth-generation networks use a combination of technologies. The lower frequency version, called "sub-6" by industry insiders, travels well...
Marketsciodive.com

As vendors specialize, public cloud keeps growing

Amazon Web Services remains the largest global provider of IaaS public cloud services, maintaining growth alongside its vast scale. AWS brought in $26.2 billion in IaaS public cloud services revenue last year, accounting for 40.8% of the global market share, according to Gartner data released Monday. The overall market grew 40.7%, reaching $64.3 billion in revenue.
SoftwareLight Reading

Nvidia flags AI+5G lab with Google (and Arm adds to Aerial)

As a way of introduction, Ronnie Vasishta, Nvidia's senior vice president of telecom, said enterprise edge computing was not a segment the GPU powerhouse had really engaged with, at least "until now." Vasishta was speaking in a press briefing towards the tail end of last week, under embargo until Mobile...
BusinessLight Reading

Amazon polishes its 5G sales pitch at MWC

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – the world's largest provider of cloud computing services – officially took the wraps off its full 5G strategy during this week's MWC trade show in Barcelona, Spain. And to help outline the contours of its message, the company called in two of its new customers – one established (Swisscom) and one upstart (Dish Network).
Businessktwb.com

Swisscom turns to AWS for enterprise IT, 5G core on cloud

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Swisscom plans to switch to the cloud platform of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a range of applications which power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system, and analytics and contact center. The Swiss telecom operator and AWS said in a joint statement they will also look...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Akash Network And Skynet Labs Integrate

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash Network, the open-source and decentralized cloud (DeCloud) also known as Airbnb for cloud computing, today announced a key integration with Skynet Labs, the team behind Sia, a decentralized storage network. By bringing together compute and storage layers, Akash Network and Skynet are now enabling developers to host their applications on a fully decentralized cloud.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

NVIDIA Aerial 5G Platform Extends Support for Arm

New Software-Defined AI-on-5G Running on Arm Enables Standard NVIDIA AI Enterprise Systems from Global OEMs to Deploy Intelligent Services over 5G. The move will help businesses everywhere easily deploy intelligent services at the edge by enabling the world’s leading OEMs to offer industry-standard servers running highly efficient Arm-based CPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with Aerial 5G.
Businessuctoday.com

Amazon Acquires Encrypted Comms Platform

Amazon has acquired encrypted communications platform Wickr. Wickr specialises in secure collaboration across messaging, video and voice, and has proved popular in the US public sector. Amazon has not revealed how much it paid for the platform but said it will be integrated with Amazon Web Services. Stephen Schmidt, Chief...
Marketsgetnews.info

IoT in Education Market Growing at a CAGR 18.8% | Key Player Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Huawei, Samsung

“Google (US), Amazon Web Services (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), Huawei (China), Arm (UK), Unit4 (Netherlands), and Samsung (South Korea).”. IoT in Education Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions & Services), End User (Academic Institutions & Corporates), Application (Learning Management, Classroom Management, Administration...
Internetnysenasdaqlive.com

Mobile Commerce Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Ericsson Inc., PayPal, Visa

A new professional intelligence report published by Stats and Reports with title “Global Mobile Commerce Market Report 2025” has the ability to help the decision makers in the most important market in the world that has played a significant important role in making a progressive impact on the global economy. The Global Mobile Commerce Market Report presents and showcases a vigorous vision of the global scenario in terms of market size, market potentials and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis of industry and key players. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Ericsson Inc., PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, Mopay Inc, Oxygen8, SAP, Amazon Inc., Apple Inc.