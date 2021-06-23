Most Americans Don’t Support Cash Reparations For Slavery. Polling Finds It’s Because They Don’t Think Descendants Deserve It.
The murder of George Floyd prompted a national reckoning over how Americans think and talk about race, and the lasting impacts of slavery. While reparation programs for descendants of slaves are being enacted in some places across the country, recent polling found that nearly two-thirds of Americans still oppose cash reparations — a relatively stagnant view when compared to previous surveys.www.wgbh.org