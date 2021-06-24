Would you donate an organ to a stranger? This extraordinary new ad campaign makes it hard to say no
Jo-Vann Baskerville-Brown is a 38-year-old woman in South Jersey. She wants to go to Greece someday. She’d like to see the Northern Lights, too. She has a young daughter and a loving husband. Her sister is her best friend. She’s pursuing her dream of becoming a guidance counselor. She also needs a kidney transplant, and a living donor is the best chance for her survival right now.www.fastcompany.com