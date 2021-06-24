Rays stop 7-game skid, beat AL East-leading Red Sox 8-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help the Tampa Bay Rays stop a seven-game losing streak by beating the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox 8-2.

Rich Hill struggled with his command but limited the Red Sox to one run over five innings to get his sixth win in eight decisions.

The 41-year old lefty, who threw 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, gave up three hits, five walks and had five strikeouts. Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez had RBI singles for the Red Sox, who had their lead over the Rays cut to a half-game.

