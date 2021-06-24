Circle pantry comes to life

Samatha Britt’s completed food pantry located in Weeks Park. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

NEWTON GROVE — After pitching the idea of bringing a food pantry to her hometown last year, recent Hobbton High School graduate Samantha Britt’s wish came true with the recent completion of the “Circle Food Pantry” project.

Located at Weeks Park in Newton Grove, the pantry is there for those in need so that they might not have to travel any further for food or other sustenance.

“When I started this project, I just knew I had to do something for those that were struggling,” Britt said. “For us, the closest place like that, where people could get help, was an hour away. I just really wanted to give something like this back to help my community.”

“The food pantry will be within walking distance and open to all the residents,” she continued. “People who need it will be able to pick up hygiene items, food, school supplies and things like that whenever they need. Also anyone can take or put in food and I’ll restock it to whenever I can.”

A recent high school graduate, Britt is moving on to her next chapter, which will soon take her away from home. She earned a full ride scholarship to NC State University, thanks to the Goodnight Scholars Program, and will be aiming for another of her dreams of a college degree as she begins her studies as a biology major.

Although Britt won’t be around for maintenance and restocking, the food pantry won’t go neglected. While attending Hobbton, Britt was a part of numerous clubs and she’s entrusted the pantry to members of one such club.

“Since I won’t be around as much as usual, with me going to college, the BETA Club will be taking it over, which I was a member of throughout high school,” Britt said.

With the food pantry finally available for her community, thanks to her efforts and those that helped her complete the project, Britt said it meant a tremendous amount to be able to turn the dream into reality.

“I just wanted to say again that the food pantry is welcome to anyone in need,” Britt said. “As for how I feel about being able to complete this project, I’m super excited. I’m just so glad that I was able to do this for everyone because I’m big on giving back to the community. I am truly grateful to everyone that helped make this happen and I am just super excited.”

Britt doesn’t plan to stop there, with hopes of building another food pantry at Hobbton for the students, and an ultimate goal of establishing a food bank in Newton Grove.

Until then, while she’s pushing through her college days, those that need help from the food pantry just have to look for the miniature silo in Weeks Park branded with the Hog Slat logo.