Andrew Lloyd-Webber angrily REJECTS ‘arbitrary’ authorities provide: They do not worth theatre | Theatre | Leisure. On Monday, the Prime Minister introduced that the hoped-for full easing of restrictions wouldn’t happen on June 21. There shall be one other delay. The ultimate stage of lifting restrictions on public gatherings is now projected to occur on July 19. Lloyd-Webber had already publicly threatened to danger arrest and go forward with opening his new present at full capability as quickly because it began previews on June 25. In response, Johnson introduced that Cinderella might be a part of a pilot scheme of chosen stay theatre and sporting occasions that will be permitted to permit greater than 50% capability. This afternoon Lloyd-Webber issued a size and strongly-worded repudiation.