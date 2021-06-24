Norway's Statkraft lined up to provide green hydrogen for 88-meter long, zero-emission ship

As of June 14, Airbus (Toulouse, France) has decided to concentrate its efforts for metallic hydrogen tanks in a complementary setup by creating Zero-Emission Development Centres (ZEDC) at its sites in Bremen (Germany) and in Nantes (France). The goal of the ZEDC is to achieve cost-competitive cryogenic tank manufacturing to support the successful future market launch of ZEROe (see “Airbus reveals new zero-emission concept aircraft”) and to accelerate the development of hydrogen-propulsion technologies. Airbus says the design and integration of tank structures is crucial to the performance of a future hydrogen aircraft; furthermore, while it is expected that near-term LH2 tank structures for commercial aircraft applications will be metallic, Airbus notes, the potential performance opportunities associated with carbon fiber-reinforced polymer composites are also high.