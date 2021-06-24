Norway's Statkraft lined up to provide green hydrogen for 88-meter long, zero-emission ship

Air Liquide (Paris) has finalized the acquisition from Sasol Ltd. (Johannesburg, South Africa) of 16 Air Separation Units (ASU) located in Secunda, South Africa. Air Liquide will operate this site – the biggest oxygen production site in the world – with a plan to reduce its CO2 emissions by 30% to 40% within the next ten years. As part of this operation, Air Liquide welcomes the more than 220 employees who will continue to operate these ASUs, joining the Air Liquide team in Secunda, where it already operates a 17th ASU.