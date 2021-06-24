Cancel
Norway's Statkraft lined up to provide green hydrogen for 88-meter long, zero-emission ship

By Anmar Frangoul
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrogen has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in sectors such as industry and transport. In recent times, a number of projects focused on the development of hydrogen-powered ships have taken shape. Energy firm Statkraft and its subsidiary Skagerak Energi have been awarded a contract to supply...

#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Statkraft#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Fuel#Norwegian Ship Design#Flagships#Eu#Doe
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model

Jun. 28—RIYADH — Blue hydrogen production is unlikely to start at scale until the decade and will likely follow the operating model of the LNG sector, according to a top Aramco executive. Saudi Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter made the prediction in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

AE Solar opens Serbia office with exclusivity rights of distributorship in Balkan Region with Dimension Energy

The Western Balkan countries must comply with specific EU regulations since they are aspiring to join the European Union. These regulations are trying to fix the energy sector as well. Guided by the Energy Community Treaty, WB countries are on the road to rebuild their energy systems by applying the Energy Efficiency Directives as well as the Renewable Energy Directive.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Indian fossil-fuel billionaire to invest $10.1B in clean energy

India’s most valuable company by market value is investing $10.1 billion in clean energy. Enel Russia launches a 90 megawatt wind farm in western Russia. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Amazon Hydropower Plant Contributes Significant Greenhouse Emissions: Study

When climate researcher Dailson Bertassoli went to measure greenhouse gas emissions at the Belo Monte hydropower plant in Brazil, the first thing he noticed was the bubbles. Developers have built hundreds of hydroelectric plants in the Amazon basin to take advantage of the allegedly "green" energy generated by its complex of rivers.
Businesschemengonline.com

Air Liquide completes acquisition of world’s largest oxygen-production site

Air Liquide (Paris) has finalized the acquisition from Sasol Ltd. (Johannesburg, South Africa) of 16 Air Separation Units (ASU) located in Secunda, South Africa. Air Liquide will operate this site – the biggest oxygen production site in the world – with a plan to reduce its CO2 emissions by 30% to 40% within the next ten years. As part of this operation, Air Liquide welcomes the more than 220 employees who will continue to operate these ASUs, joining the Air Liquide team in Secunda, where it already operates a 17th ASU.
Economyihsmarkit.com

Automaker Volvo eyes SSAB's green hydrogen steel “breakthrough”

A joint venture of Swedish steelmaker SSAB, diversified power group Vattenfall, and state-owned iron miner LKAB paved the way for green hydrogen's use in future fossil fuel-free iron and steel as automakers pivot to Sweden. On 21 June, the Swedish companies announced the "first" pilot-scale fossil fuel-free iron sponge production...
Environmentshalemarkets.com

Shipping green hydrogen from Iceland to Rotterdam feasible by 2030

By Fatima Bahtić A project to produce green hydrogen from renewables in Iceland and export it to the Port of Rotterdam could be technically feasible by 2030, a new study finds. The post Shipping green hydrogen from Iceland to Rotterdam feasible by 2030 appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Shipping groups want action on $5B fund for zero-emission fuels, tech

Eight international shipowner associations representing more than 90% of the world’s merchant fleet are calling on governments to act on shipping-related climate commitments. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has a target to reduce the shipping industry’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2050. That’s less than 30 years to fundamentally...
Industryjioforme.com

Greening: The future of hydrogen energy

This year’s COP26 Summit is widely regarded as one of the last opportunities to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement and make meaningful progress towards the Net Zero goal and tackling climate emergencies. Hydrogen is one of the energy solutions that can significantly cope with climate change and plays an important...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Australia rejects application to build world's largest green hydrogen project

The Australian government has rejected an application to build what would be the world's largest renewable hydrogen and ammonia plant, the 26 GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub in Western Australia. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Australia's Minister for the Environment told the consortium...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Setback for Australia's 26GW wind-solar green hydrogen hub

The Australian environment department has rejected plans for an 11GW expansion to a wind-and-solar powered hydrogen and ammonia complex in Western Australia. It reportedly decided against the full 26GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub due to “clearly unacceptable impacts” on wetlands and migratory bird species, according to newswire Reuters. The federal...
Industrymarketplace.org

Will Britannia rule the waves in shipping’s green revolution?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants Britain to become a shipbuilding superpower, again. At his last annual party conference, conducted in cyberspace due to the pandemic, Johnson heralded a renaissance in a British industry that, in the 1890s, controlled more than 80% of the global ship manufacturing market but contracted sharply in the second half of the 20th century.
Worldshalemarkets.com

MOL eyes deployment of net-zero emission ships in the 2020s

By Jasmina Ovcina Japanese shipping heavyweight Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) aims to deploy net-zero emissions ocean-going vessels […]. The post MOL eyes deployment of net-zero emission ships in the 2020s appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Australia's path to net zero emissions needs greater human focus

Australia's transition to a net-zero energy system is a massive and complex task; requiring interdisciplinary solutions addressing Australia's specific needs, to achieve this goal. This is why today, the Australian Council of Learned Academies (ACOLA) is releasing its Australian Energy Transition Research Plan, calling on researchers, research funders and government to shift the dial on Australian energy transition research.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Wartsila committed to shipping industry’s zero-emission goals

The Finnish company said it has a lead role to play given its experience in cleaner fuels. Finnish company Wartsila, which caters to the marine and energy markets, supports European measures to demonstrate zero-emission solutions for all vessel types and services before 2030, it said June 15. Wartsila played a...
Economythedetroitbureau.com

GM and Wabtec Team Up on Zero-Emission Battery and Hydrogen-Powered Locomotives

General Motors is teaming up with one of the largest locomotive companies to replace conventional diesel drive systems with clean battery and hydrogen technologies. Pittsburgh manufacturer Wabtec Corp. has already tested a battery-powered locomotive prototype, finding that it reduced carbon emissions by 11 percent. The company now plans to work with GM to get that technology into production, while also exploring ways to use fuel-cell power, as well.
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Performance Composites

Airbus establishes Zero-Emissions Development Centres for hydrogen tank manufacture

As of June 14, Airbus (Toulouse, France) has decided to concentrate its efforts for metallic hydrogen tanks in a complementary setup by creating Zero-Emission Development Centres (ZEDC) at its sites in Bremen (Germany) and in Nantes (France). The goal of the ZEDC is to achieve cost-competitive cryogenic tank manufacturing to support the successful future market launch of ZEROe (see “Airbus reveals new zero-emission concept aircraft”) and to accelerate the development of hydrogen-propulsion technologies. Airbus says the design and integration of tank structures is crucial to the performance of a future hydrogen aircraft; furthermore, while it is expected that near-term LH2 tank structures for commercial aircraft applications will be metallic, Airbus notes, the potential performance opportunities associated with carbon fiber-reinforced polymer composites are also high.