Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Black Music Month: Singer-Songwriter Destiny Stone recounts her feature on “Delilah” TV series

qcitymetro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny Stone was one of the local creatives whose artistry graced TV screens in the first season of “Delilah” earlier this year. Filmed and set in Charlotte last fall, the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series was one of North Carolina’s first productions announced after the entertainment industry stalled for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Delilah” starred Maahra Hill as the title character who balances life as a lawyer and single mother.

qcitymetro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#Music Industry#Popular Music#The Oprah Winfrey Network#Charlotte City Council#Catawba College#Knox Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...