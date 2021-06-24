Black Music Month: Singer-Songwriter Destiny Stone recounts her feature on “Delilah” TV series

Destiny Stone was one of the local creatives whose artistry graced TV screens in the first season of “Delilah” earlier this year. Filmed and set in Charlotte last fall, the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series was one of North Carolina’s first productions announced after the entertainment industry stalled for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Delilah” starred Maahra Hill as the title character who balances life as a lawyer and single mother.