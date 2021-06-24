Social Q's: My son Is being bullied, and I don’t know what to do

It came on suddenly one night when you both locked eyes longer than usual and you realised it didn’t feel awkward. Or maybe this has built up inside of you for months and months, ever since they offered to walk you home that night to make sure you were safe, or just to save you from boredom. And now you can’t help but wonder if they like you as well as like you. Such curiosity occupies such a vast amount of your headspace right now. And you are powerless against it.