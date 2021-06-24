Social Q's: My son Is being bullied, and I don’t know what to do
Q: My 14-year-old son and I went to watch my younger son play in a baseball tournament. My younger son is popular and athletic; my older son is not. He’s more creative and a little effeminate. When we walked onto the field with our folding chairs, someone (I couldn’t tell who) shouted a gay slur. Some people laughed, and my son was clearly mortified. I felt frozen and unsure of what to do. And that feeling has lasted all week: I haven’t raised the issue with my son for fear of further embarrassing him, but I want him to know that I’m here for him. How should I handle this? — Mom.www.post-gazette.com