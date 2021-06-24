Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Social Q's: My son Is being bullied, and I don’t know what to do

By Philip Galanes
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: My 14-year-old son and I went to watch my younger son play in a baseball tournament. My younger son is popular and athletic; my older son is not. He’s more creative and a little effeminate. When we walked onto the field with our folding chairs, someone (I couldn’t tell who) shouted a gay slur. Some people laughed, and my son was clearly mortified. I felt frozen and unsure of what to do. And that feeling has lasted all week: I haven’t raised the issue with my son for fear of further embarrassing him, but I want him to know that I’m here for him. How should I handle this? — Mom.

www.post-gazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Your Son#Social Q#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Why we don’t do Father’s Day in my family

We don’t do Father’s Day in my family. I adore my dad. You would too if you met him. He is the warmest and funniest man, and the word “generous” seems too puny to describe someone whose door is permanently open to waifs and strays and, like The Godfather on the day of his daughter’s wedding, can never refuse a request to help. But, he doesn’t like Father’s Day and we have come to respect that.He tells us he doesn’t like this day “set by capitalism”. My father is a proper socialist. When he was invited to Australia to read...
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Feeling unsure. Don't know what to do.

Me and H get on really, really well most of the time and, even though I really don't like him right now, I do love him. He can be really kind and generous most of the time. But the way he is with me sometimes just makes me so unsure about carrying on. I feel like I plan what I'd do sometimes in my head if I left. That can't be right can it?
Family RelationshipsEssence

There Were Times I Just Didn't Know What To Do: Kevin Hart On Relating To The Struggle Of Single Fatherhood

The actor plays the lead role in the new Netflix film 'Fatherhood' about a dad who's left to raise his daughter alone after his wife unexpectedly dies. Being a single parent is no joke, but Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama Fatherhood manages to find amusing moments in the midst of tragedy as it tells one man’s story of raising his daughter alone after his wife dies unexpectedly.
Kidsfindingcoopersvoice.com

Don’t Think of Me and My Autistic Son with Sadness

I may never be in the stands cheering as my son skates down the ice with the puck. But, I feel the same pride, every time I watch him make progress and acquire skills. My son Stalen is autistic. He was diagnosed when he was 21 months old. He is 6 and non-speaking.
Women's Healthmumsnet.com

Think I'm pregnant but don't know what to do

I've had two short periods over the past couple of months and some minor, weird symptoms (that could be pregnancy or pms). My belly has started to swell a bit though so I listened on a doppler today and think I heard a HB. Very confused given the bleeding and lack of any other signs (test i did a few weeks ago was inconclusive).
ReligionThought Catalog

This Is What No One Wants To Tell You About Forgiveness

I am a bitter old hag. There, I said it. I admit it. I’m going to make peace with who and what I am because there is no use continuing to fight it. Ah, forgiveness. It’s good and cleansing and all the other beautiful things it’s rumored to be. I’m not here to argue any of those things, because to some extent, they’re all true. But the reality is that not all of us can get there.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

5 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Dating My Friend

It came on suddenly one night when you both locked eyes longer than usual and you realised it didn’t feel awkward. Or maybe this has built up inside of you for months and months, ever since they offered to walk you home that night to make sure you were safe, or just to save you from boredom. And now you can’t help but wonder if they like you as well as like you. Such curiosity occupies such a vast amount of your headspace right now. And you are powerless against it.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

'I Hate My Life': Why It's OK to Feel This Way and What to Do

If you’re looking for ideas on how to get unstuck from this feeling, here are some tips. Life can be unpredictable, and events don’t always work out in your favor. Maybe you’re unhappy in your career or relationship. Tragedy or unexpected circumstances may have forced you down a new path. Or you may have an underlying medical condition that causes you physical or emotional stress.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

When I Don’t Have My Own Back

That voice inside constantly chatters. No, it doesn’t say, “Hey Jon, you’re awesome!” Or “Way to go, Jon!” Hell, no. That voice says, “Man, I suck.” “How can you be so stupid!” It’s so unkind, so hurtful. Over the years, in my own trials and tribulations, I’ve discovered that when...
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Is my friend being used? What do you think?

In summer 2019, my friend (divorced, no kids) went on holiday to Tunisia and ended up having a holiday romance type thing with a guy over there. Before covid struck, she used to travel back there every couple of months on cheap deals with a budget airline to see him. Each time she stayed in a hotel (I should add he didn't stay in the hotel with her because in his country this would be forbidden as they're not married. Ok if both foreign but not ok if 1 is a local person).
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Do You Make Yourself Responsible For Your Wife’s Behavior?

Here’s a phenomenon I see with many married men. Are you this guy?. A man walks into his kitchen to get a snack after working in his office. His wife walks into the kitchen. “Hey,” she says, “you said you’d take care of the appointment for the kids. I never got a confirmation. Did you do it?” She pauses and gives him that you’re in trouble look. “You didn’t, did you? How can I trust you…….?
Career Development & Advicemumsnet.com

Anyone else feel like this about work? I don’t know what to do

I have built up a decent career but not massively in love with it anymore. Sometimes I wonder if I’m just a bit lazy. I don’t feel passionately about it like others do. Despite that, starting out I must have worked hard as it’s a competitive industry. I’ve wound up mid thirties on around 75k, living just north of the midlands. I’ve got a small mortgage left on a house I like though isn’t anything amazing, just an average 3 bed.
Mental HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Regrets, self-doubts, and inner demons

It was my profound privilege and pleasure to claim as my dear friend the late, great James Flynn, professor emeritus of English at Western Kentucky University. After a long battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Jim died in December 2014. All of us know that our lives will someday end. While...
Thrive Global

When Everything is Falling Apart & You Don’t Know What to Do

It feels like your world is falling apart and there is nothing you can do to stop it or fix it. You’ve lost control. You don’t know what to do. You don’t know what your life will look like. You may even feel like you’re losing a part of your identity.
Relationship Advicelipstickalley.com

Confession: #2363

What's with people my age so desperate for relationships? I understand that people crave intimacy but lowering your dating standards is wild to me. I'm about to turn 21 and I've never been in a relationship. I'm glad that I haven't because if you aren't secure with yourself, men will dog you out and prey upon your weaknesses. I honestly don't wanna date anyone until I fully learn to love myself completely.