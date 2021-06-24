Cancel
Iowa State

Audubon County man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Exira) An Audubon County man died in a motorcycle crash near Exira.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday at Littlefield Drive and 310th Street. Authorities say 65-year old Jed Bengard Jr. died in the accident.

State Police say the northbound 2020 Indian Challenger on Littlefield drive operated by Bengard Jr. entered a curve south of 310th Street and, for unknown reasons, left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch. The motorcycle overturned, causing Bengard Jr. to fall from the vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

