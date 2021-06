NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How often do you see a 9-year-old starting her own business? Not often, right?. One Lowcountry child is making that dream a reality. Aaliyah Smith has been making bracelets for about a year now. She and her mother never expected her small business to go this far, but now she can officially say she is one of the vendors at a new store in the Tanger Outlets called "This and That."