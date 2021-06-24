Cancel
How To Give It: eight summer fundraisers for art lovers and aesthetes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new-model website where all artwork sales go to charity. For every work sold via the Artists Support project, 100 per cent of proceeds go to a charity selected by the artist. When the non-profit debuted in December 2020, more than $75,000 was raised for local organisations around New York – a feat made possible by the likes of American photographer Lorna Simpson, Japanese architect Hiroshi Sugimoto and Brooklyn-based artist Louise Lawler. Last week, the platform arrived in London. Buyers can expect a drop of original artworks (£650 to £25,000) every Thursday until 15 July, with standouts set to include a Rose Wylie collage to support young people with autism, and a Grayson Perry Marriage Flag in aid of Koestler Arts, an organisation that encourages creativity in the prison sector. artists-support.com.

