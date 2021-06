It's been 12 years since Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe last made a record as Kings of Convenience. Not that they haven't been trying to get one out sooner; it's just more complicated than it might seem for two guys with acoustic guitars. "We’ve fooled ourselves many times into thinking that now we know how to make records but the moment we’re in the studio we realize that recordings are really about capturing magic," said Eirik when Peace or Love was announced. "It’s very, very hard to make something sound simple."