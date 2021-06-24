Cancel
Meghan McCain, Cher & More Celebs Show Support to Britney Spears after Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, after going through a few mental health crises. However, she recently spoke out against it.

Following Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, fans and celebrities such as Meghan McCain, Cher, and Justin Timberlake, have shown their support on social media.

At the hearing, Spears asked the judge to end her conservatorship that has allowed others, including her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and finances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhxW0_0adtPUtq00

Spears called in remotely by phone and gave her opinion on the conservatorship for the first time since it was established in the 2000s. She described it as abusive and stated that it was doing more harm to her.

Her phone testimony was made available to the public and celebrities shared their reactions on Twitter, showing their support for the singer. Mariah Carey posted her support and wrote:

"We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."

#FreeBritney

— Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) February 7, 2021

Another celebrity to speak up for Spears was "The View" co-host Meghan McCain. The outspoken TV host took to Twitter and questioned whether Spears' situation was a human rights crime.

Fans of the pop star started a movement called #FreeBritney in 2009.

McCain reasoned that if anyone else went through what she had gone through, being isolated, her capacity to reproduce being controlled, or forcing her to work in terrible conditions, the people in control would be in jail.

How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail.

— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2021

Spears' ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, stated that regardless of the former couple's past, everyone should be supporting the "Toxic" singer because what has happened to her is not right.

Spears revealed that people in charge had forced her to use birth control, an IUD, although she did not want it. In reference to her claim, Timberlake wrote:

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

I HAVE WRITTEN SO MANY ANGRY,OVER THE TOP TWTS,BUT THEY HAVE

CHANGED NOTHING.

I WILL TRY TO CALL.

MIGHT NOT GET THROUGH… BUT I WILL TRY#FreeBritney

— Cher (@cher) June 22, 2021

Cher also took to Twitter and shared that she had tried to stop the injustice with many over-the-top and angry tweets. However, nothing changed. The actress stated that she would call and try to help.

Singer Halsey expressed admiration for Spears' courage to speak up for herself and hoped she would be given freedom from the abusive system she has lived in over the last 13 years.

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.

— h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

These celebrities are not the only people to show their support for Spears. Fans of the pop star started a movement called #FreeBritney in 2009 after her conservatorship was first put into place.

The circumstances of her conservatorship have changed over the years. However, the authorities of the arrangement state that it was to prevent Spears from making detrimental financial and career decisions.

