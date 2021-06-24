Cancel
German business sentiment rises as pandemic ebbs

Times Daily
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's businesses are more optimistic than they've been in almost three years, according to a closely watched survey by Munich's Ifo institute released Thursday.

www.timesdaily.com
BusinessForexTV.com

Germany Import Price Inflation Strongest Since 1981

Germany’s import prices increased at the fastest pace since 1981, data published by Destatis revealed on Monday. Import prices logged a double-digit annual growth of 11.8 percent in May, following a 10.3 percent rise in April and faster than the expected increase of 11.3 percent. The latest increase in import...
q957.com

Australia lowers long-term population, economic growth forecasts on COVID-19

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia lowered its projections on Sunday for population and economic growth over the next 40 years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canberra closed its international borders in March 2020 to all but citizens and permanent residents in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. The government says it will only reopen to migrants when it believes it is safe to do so.
Stocksraleighnews.net

German shares edge up Friday

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Xinhua) -- German stocks edged up on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index up 18.74 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 15,607.97 points. Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 6.44 percent. Multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement and manufacturing and electronics company Siemens rose by 1.81 percent and 1.24 percent respectively.
pymnts

Post-Pandemic US Consumer Sentiment Continues Upward Trend

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index in June increased to 85.5 from May’s final reading of 82.9, the second-highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March 2020, Bloomberg and other news outlets reported on Friday (June 25). The index was below forecasts that predicted an average increase of 86.5, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Businessalbuquerquenews.net

UM consumer sentiment index rises in June

CHICAGO, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The University of Michigan (UM) Surveys of Consumers reported on Friday that the Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 85.5 in June, up from 82.9 in May, but below April's 88.3. This is the second-highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Expectations component...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. consumer sentiment rises as wealthy households improve outlook

(Adds details from report, quote from economist) June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June, driven by an improving economic outlook among affluent households, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to a final reading of 85.5 from May’s final...
Reuters

German consumer morale rises more than expected heading into July- GfK

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into July as shoppers became more optimisitc and willing to buy after Europe's biggest economy lifted lockdown measures as coronavirus cases fell sharply, a survey showed on Friday. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to -0.3 points, its highest level since August last year and higher than a revised reading of -6.9 points in the previous month. The reading beat a Reuters forecast for a smaller rise to -4.0 points. Consumers were far more optimistic regarding their personal income situation as well as overall economic development. Shoppers' expectations for the economy hit the highest level in ten years, reaching 58.4 points. Germans' propensity to buy, however, rose only moderately. "Despite the opening or withdrawal of restrictions, a number of industries - especially in the services sector - are still severely restricted," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement. "This makes a noticeable recovery in private consumption in the second half of 2021 more likely," Buerkl said. JULY 2021 JUNE 2021 JULY 2020 Consumer climate -0.3 -6.9 -9.4 Consumer climate components JUNE 2021 MAY 2021 JUNE 2020 - willingness to buy 13.4 10.0 19.4 - income expectations 34.1 19.5 6.6 - business cycle expectations 58.4 41.1 8.5 NOTE - The survey period was from June 3 to 14, 2021. The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Joseph Nasr)
Economypoandpo.com

German Ifo business confidence strongest since 2018

The business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was the highest since November 2018 and also exceeded the expected level of 100.6. Companies assessed their current business situation as much better and optimism regarding the second half of the year also grew.
Economygreekherald.com

S. Korea's business sentiment unchanged for 2 months in June

SEOUL, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Sentiment among South Korean businesses over economic situation was unchanged for two months due to higher price for raw materials, central bank data showed Friday. The business sentiment index (BSI) stood at 88 in June, unchanged from the previous month, according to the Bank of...
TravelTimes Daily

As pandemic restrictions wane, hopes rise for Europe travel

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — When Sierra Schade booked a trip from Atlanta to Greece, she hoped more European countries would follow Greece’s lead and open to U.S. travelers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks rally on 'dovish' BoE, German business confidence

European shares rallied on Thursday as investors focused on a 'dovish' outcome to the Bank of England's policy meeting. Indeed, the Monetary Policy Committee warned against a "premature tightening" of monetary policy. "Markets throughout Europe and the US are enjoying one of the more memorable days in a week that...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Euro steady as business confidence rises

The euro has posted slight gains on Thursday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1941, up 0.12% on the day. Germany’s economy is showing a broad-based and strong recovery, which is good news for the eurozone and the euro. The well-respected Ifo Business Climate index climbed to 104.0 in June, up from 102.9 and above the consensus of 103.6 points. This marked the strongest reading since November 2018 and coincides with an easing of health restrictions as Covid receded. The report stated that the “German economy is shaking off the coronavirus crisis”.
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Business Confidence Improves More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - German business confidence improved more-than-expected in June, reports said citing survey results from ifo Institute on Thursday. The business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was expected to rise moderately to 100.6. According to ifo, both current assessment as...
Public HealthShawano Leader

Lucrative Business Ideas in the Pandemic Era

The pandemic brought so many shifts in the personal lives of people. They have to change some of their habits at home. Work setups also made some transitions. The drastic effects do not stop at an individual level. The global economy suffered a great loss due to the unexpectedness of the pandemic. Some businesses have to close because they operate at a deficit. But, the silver lining of this uncertain time is the emergence of some business ideas.
BusinessToledo Blade

Inflation challenges pandemic-weary businesses

NEW YORK — Small businesses that endured shutdowns and lower revenue during the coronavirus outbreak now must contend with another crisis: spiking prices for goods and services that squeeze profits and force many owners to pass the increases along to customers. Mickey Luongo’s company, Total Home Supply, is paying as...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Euro Higher By Positive German IFO Business Climate Of 101.8; VWAP Perspective

Euro rose against the dollar about 0.15% in the early European trading session by the positive German IFO Business Climate which rose to 101.8 from previously 99.2 and is higher-than-expected with the forecast of 100.8. Image Source: Pixabay. The rate found support from the Quarterly developing value area low (QDVAL)...
Public Healthkfgo.com

German cabinet hikes pandemic-related borrowing to 470 billion euros

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German cabinet approved a draft budget for next year with new debt of nearly 100 billion euros ($119 billion) to finance more COVID-19 measures, pushing up pandemic-related borrowing to 470 billion euros from 2020 to 2022, an official said on Wednesday. The revised fiscal plans confirm...