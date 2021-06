Former Metropolitan Police officer Kevin Maxwell has said his MBE, awarded in acknowledgement of his memoir detailing racism in the force, is a significant step in the struggle towards equality in Britain.The author, a Black gay man, was among those named on the Queen’s Honours List on Friday for services to diversity through literature following his best-selling book Forced Out. In 2012, Mr Maxwell won a discrimination case against Scotland Yard after an employment tribunal found he had been subjected to direct discrimination, harassment and victimisation during his ten years of working within the force. He...