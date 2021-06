Police have been met with hostility while attending an illegal rave in West Sussex, after reports of a crowd of possibly thousands of people dancing and listening to music in a field. Sussex police are “responding to a large unlicensed music event” in the Steyning area, in what they have called an ongoing matter. An air ambulance has been spotted in attendance in the area while early reports have said that about 2,000 people attended the rave, which started on Saturday. Under current coronavirus restrictions, gatherings must not exceed 30 people. Images taken on the Bostal Road show hundreds of...