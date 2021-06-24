Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas STRONG THUNDERSTORMS HEADED INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN At 521 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Park Falls to near Catawba to 10 miles east of Cornell. Movement was east at 45 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Merrill, Lac Du Flambeau, Tomahawk, Abbotsford, Dorchester, Gilbert, Council Grounds State Park, Tripoli, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp and Squirrel Lake. Other weaker thunderstorms were already located in central Wisconsin and may produce pea size hail.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oneida County, WI
City
Abbotsford, WI
City
Tomahawk, WI
City
Park Falls, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oneida, WI
City
Tripoli, WI
County
Vilas County, WI
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Dorchester, WI
City
Catawba, WI
City
Lac Du Flambeau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lincoln#Doppler#Cornell#Merrill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous. That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits, disrupting Olympic qualifying events and breaking all-time high temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat. Portland,...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

At least 9 dead after partial building collapse near Miami

Witness of building collapse: "It was all just really scary" Nina Le Troadec, a 15-year-old resident of Champlain Towers East, witnessed the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South from her bedroom window. Le Troadec said she and her family were "scared" that their building could collapse too and stayed in...