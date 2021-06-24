Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas STRONG THUNDERSTORMS HEADED INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN At 521 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Park Falls to near Catawba to 10 miles east of Cornell. Movement was east at 45 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Merrill, Lac Du Flambeau, Tomahawk, Abbotsford, Dorchester, Gilbert, Council Grounds State Park, Tripoli, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp and Squirrel Lake. Other weaker thunderstorms were already located in central Wisconsin and may produce pea size hail.