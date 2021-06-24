Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron; Price; Sawyer STRONG THUNDERSTORMS IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN An area of strong thunderstorms was moving east through north central Wisconsin at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. Some locations affected include New Post, Park Falls, Phillips, Loretta, Winter, Glidden, Marengo, and Mercer.alerts.weather.gov