Jim Ingraham: Clueless Cavs rely on luck because they have nothing else

The good news is the Cavs have the third pick in the NBA Draft. Unfortunately, that’s also the bad news. The Cavs are at their best when they are at their luckiest. When they have to rely on their wits, their basketball acumen, their professional savviness, the quality of their decision making, their vision and grasp of the industry’s nuances and the organizational finesse required in championship team building, they are — there’s no way to sugarcoat it - your basic dumpster fire.