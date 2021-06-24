Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jim Ingraham: Clueless Cavs rely on luck because they have nothing else

By Jim Ingraham The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news is the Cavs have the third pick in the NBA Draft. Unfortunately, that’s also the bad news. The Cavs are at their best when they are at their luckiest. When they have to rely on their wits, their basketball acumen, their professional savviness, the quality of their decision making, their vision and grasp of the industry’s nuances and the organizational finesse required in championship team building, they are — there’s no way to sugarcoat it - your basic dumpster fire.

chroniclet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#The Nba Finals#The Atlanta Hawks#Young S Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: 3 big names the Cavaliers could trade for

These are three big names the Cavs should make a run at. The Cavs are not in a position to compete for an NBA title in 2021-2022, what they should be striving for at the very most is competing for a playoff spot and at the worst, not having one of the worst records in the NBA for the fourth straight season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs draft lottery: Brian Windhorst speculates on potential trade of Sexton

Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Cleveland’s Really Big Show where he dove into the Cavs luck in the 2021 draft lottery, coming away with the third overall pick. Notably, Windhorst noted how the Cavs lost the coin flip about a month back to the Thunder, via The Land on Demand. It looked dreadful at the time because the defeat made it look like Cleveland would be picking out of the top five.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Dinwiddie, Walker, Simmons, Sexton

Spencer Dinwiddie had a relatively quiet 2020-21 campaign. He’s in line to change that this offseason. The 28-year-old guard sat out for nearly all of this season after suffering a partial ACL tear. There were rumblings that he could return late in the Nets’ playoff run but before that theory was put to the test, Brooklyn was sent packing at the hands of the Bucks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Never forget that Koby Altman passed on Luka Doncic and Trae Young for Collin Sexton

Cavs fans should never forget that Koby Altman passed on Luka Doncic. Kent Bazemore. If the Cavs had just taken on Bazemore’s contract, the Cavs would’ve been able to draft Luka Doncic or Trae Young. This will forever be Koby Altman’s legacy. With Young leading the Hawks against the 76ers and wrecking their star perimeter player Ben Simmons, and Doncic going toe to toe with the LA Clippers in a series the Mavericks probably could’ve won had Doncic had any help whatsoever; it’s become a painful reminder of what the Cavs passed on for Collin Sexton.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

NBA Rumors: Mavs To Pursue Cavs' Jarrett Allen?

Whether the Dallas Mavericks choose to stick it out with Kristaps Porzingis or not this offseason, the fact remains that they'll need some help in the “big man” department of the roster. During the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Mavs finished 21st in the league in rebounds per game and 25th...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Cavaliers can make in the offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers once again ended another season as one of the bottom feeders of the league. Safe to say the second post-LeBron era hasn’t panned out just yet. The good thing about the Cavaliers is that they’ve gone a good job accumulating great prospects from the draft. Amid the Cavaliers’ mediocre season, the likes of Colin Sexton and Darius Garland have raised eyebrows with their play. As always, young players have apparent weaknesses in their game. But there’s no question about Sexton and Garland’s searing potential.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, More

As the 2021 NBA postseason unfolds—the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday—the offseason also continues. The first big move occurred this past week, as the Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Walker deal wasn't entirely surprising, and it won't be surprising...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Latest Cavs rumors have Cleveland looking at point guards

The latest Cavs rumors center around the team looking at backup point guards T.J. McConnell and Alex Caruso. With virtually no cap space, the Cavs are reportedly looking to be aggressive with the use of their mid-level exception, and this is what’s on their radar, per Cleveland.com. McConnell led the...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Cavs Rumors: McConnell, Caruso, Hart, Love, Hartenstein

Length, athleticism, versatility, and shooting are the traits that the Cavaliers will be prioritizing as they consider potential roster moves this offseason, Chris Fedor writes in a mailbag for Cleveland.com. A secondary ball-handler will be at or near the top of Cleveland’s wish list, whether that player is a point guard or a play-making wing, Fedor adds.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Amid trade and extension talks, Cavs shouldn't rush things with Collin Sexton

With the NBA Draft Lottery behind us, four teams remaining in the hunt for a championship and the 2021 NBA Draft approaching in a little over a month, rumor season is heating up. We’ve seen coaching changes, hires and fires in front offices and even a rare trade in the middle of the playoffs.