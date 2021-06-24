Entertainment calendar

Cancel
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Intergovernmental Center Grand Lawn, Civic Center Plaza. Band: Chemistry Set. Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St. Music. The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Russell Alan. The Lucky Lure — Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz, Ben...

Entertainmentvineyardgazette.com

Best of the Vineyard: Events and Entertainment

Best Live Music Venue: The Ritz. Best Band: Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. Best night: Tonight, June 23 at 8 p.m. when the best band plays at the best bar. Today the Best of the Vineyard winners for the category Events and Entertainment were announced online and the best part is that you can enjoy the events and entertainment in-person.
Fort Myers, FLparadisecoast.com

Bowland & HeadPinz Entertainment

Located off Treeline Ave. South, HeadPinz Fort Myers is the premiere entertainment, dining and meeting facility under one roof in Southwest Florida. HeadPinz takes the guest experience to a whole new level. State of the art bowling, laser tag, aerial ropes course, giant game zone, exclusive VIP lanes and Nemo's Sports Bistro await you. So for the ultimate in games, food and great times, HeadPinz is the place to be. Come see why we say...HEADPINZ IS WHERE FUN HAPPENS!. Details & Amenities. Facility Amenities. Concessions. Food/Beverage Service. Indoor Activity. Parking. Restaurant. Guest Information. Family Friendly. Restaurant Features. Wine/Beer. Meetings & Conferences. Located off Treeline Ave. South, HeadPinz Fort Myers is the premiere entertainment, dining and meeting facility under one roof in Southwest Florida. HeadPinz takes the guest experience to a whole new level. State of the art bowling, laser tag, aerial ropes course, giant game zone, exclusive VIP lanes and Nemo's Sports Bistro await you. So for the ultimate in games, food and great times, HeadPinz is the place to be. Come see why we say...HEADPINZ IS WHERE FUN HAPPENS!
Park City, UTparkcitymag.com

Set a Spread for Outdoor Entertaining

A visual feast: For a fresh take on table decor this season, forget formal, fussy settings and instead opt for easy elegance with natural linens, handmade ceramics, colorful servingware, and locally sourced blooms. Clockwise from top left: Terrafirma Ceramics citrus platter, O.C. Tanner Jewelers (416 Main St, 435.940.9470). Handmade ceramic...
Festivaltimminstimes.com

Wordstock Sudbury planning hybrid festival

Wordstock Sudbury is going hybrid for its eighth edition, which takes place on Nov. 4-6. Northern Ontario’s premier English-language literary festival said it is hoping the pandemic stays on a good track, allowing for small indoor gatherings this fall. The province is beginning to open up as restrictions ease and...
Books & Literaturethevillagesun.com

Leaves of grass: Poetry series at the Elizabeth Street Garden

They make such a perfect couplet. The Elizabeth Street Garden and McNally Jackson bookstore are teaming up on a new poetry-reading series in the Little Italy green oasis, on Elizabeth St. between Spring and Prince Sts. The readings will be held every other week, on Sundays from 4 p.m. to...
Napa, CAMercury News

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ country music event set for Napa Valley

The platinum-plus-selling Zac Brown Band is set to headline the 2021 Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, the exclusive, invite-only music festival in Napa scheduled for Nov. 2-4. Other acts on the bill include Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Matt Stell, Tenille Townes, Chris Janson, Cole Swindell,...
Hutchinson, MNcrowrivermedia.com

A&E Calendar: For the best in local entertainment

Riverside Church is hosting a car wash and root beer floats 4-7 p.m. followed by a community spaghetti meal 5-7 p.m. at the church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2074 or email assembly@riversidehutch.org. She Ascends, the local women’s-only hiking group, is...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Calendar

How To Rake In More Referral Revenue - Business Workshop, 4-5:30 p.m., @theSquare Coworking Space. Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888. One-on-one device training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library. Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn. Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library. Powell. Eagles dinner, 6...
Lisbon, OHSalem News Online

On the calendar

West Branch Athletic Boosters Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Booster Hall; early instant games at 6 p.m., Jumpin’ Jackpot (48 numbers) at 6:45 p.m.; kitchen open, instant tickets and computers available; 330 537-2146. Columbiana. Columbiana school board, special meeting, 5 p.m., high school board room; executive session to discuss appointment of a...