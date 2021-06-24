Compromise Transportation Approved by Minnesota House

I have heard many times records were made to be broken. Here is one that I hope will not be broken! So far June 2021 is the driest month in Minnesota in 110 years of weather records at the Southern Research and Outreach Center at Waseca( SROC.) Even more shocking, June is typically our wettest month! The 30-year average rainfall for June is 5.38 inches while only .38 inches have been measures so far at SROC. For June alone we were 5 inches below normal. The driest June on record was .98 inches in 1961.