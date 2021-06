South Carolina workers on unemployment will see a drop in benefits this week as the state ends the extra $300 a week in unemployment assistance from the federal government. The extra $300 in federal benefits could have continued through September, but South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster decided to opt out of the program early. He's ending the extra payments beginning the week of June 27, as well other pandemic programs that allowed people to remain on unemployment for an extra 53 weeks beyond the initial 20-week period. The benefits also gave extra $100 weekly payments to workers who lost jobs but also earned some self-employed income.