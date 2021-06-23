Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

OSUN Solve Climate by 2030 Project Members to Kick Off Environmental Studies Conference

bard.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 28, members of the Open Society University Network’s Solve Climate by 2030 initiative will participate in an international panel during the opening plenary of the Association for Environmental Studies and Sciences (AESS) 2021 virtual conference on “Community, Commitment, Collaboration: Moving Toward a Just Future.” Led by Eban Goodstein, director of the Bard College Center for Environmental Policy, Solve Climate by 2030 is focused on globally coordinated climate education. The project creates and promotes templates for educational initiatives, highlighting local and regional climate solutions, and ways in which students and other citizens can engage with communities to support these solutions.

www.bard.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale-on-hudson, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Environmental Studies#Bard College#Osun#Aess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy