OSUN Solve Climate by 2030 Project Members to Kick Off Environmental Studies Conference

On June 28, members of the Open Society University Network’s Solve Climate by 2030 initiative will participate in an international panel during the opening plenary of the Association for Environmental Studies and Sciences (AESS) 2021 virtual conference on “Community, Commitment, Collaboration: Moving Toward a Just Future.” Led by Eban Goodstein, director of the Bard College Center for Environmental Policy, Solve Climate by 2030 is focused on globally coordinated climate education. The project creates and promotes templates for educational initiatives, highlighting local and regional climate solutions, and ways in which students and other citizens can engage with communities to support these solutions.