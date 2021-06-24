South Sumter Resource Center accepting applications for YES program
EDITOR'S NOTE: Please note that due to the threat of COVID-19, some events may be cancelled or rescheduled unexpectedly. The South Sumter Resource Center is now accepting applications for the Youth Empowerment Site (YES) program. This program is for youth ages 16-19. Selected participants will complete a paid employability training program. Limited slots available. For more information on the YES program, call Leroy Blanding or Marcy James at (803) 436-2277 / 2276 or stop by 337 Manning Ave., Sumter, SC 29150.www.theitem.com